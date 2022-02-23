Afif and Miraz's record-breaking stand dissected

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 07:35 pm

Bangladesh were down and out at 45 for six in the 12th over when Miraz joined Afif in the middle.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scripted a comeback for the ages against Afghanistan after a horror start with the bat while chasing 216. Bangladesh were down and out at 45 for six in the 12th over when Miraz joined Afif in the middle. Coming into this match, they had only a single fifty-plus score between them but what they did in the next three hours was extraordinary. 

The duo added an unbroken 174 was the second-highest partnership ever for the seventh wicket in ODIs.

Highest partnership for 7th wicket in ODIs:

177- Jos Buttler & Adil Rashid vs NZ, 2015
174*- Afif Hossain & Mehidy Hasan vs Afghanistan, Today 
138- Jos Buttler & Chris Woakes vs SL, 2016

The partnership was the highest for the seventh wicket while chasing. 

Highest partnership for 7th wicket in ODIs while chasing: 

174*- Afif Hossain & Mehidy Hasan vs Afghanistan, Today
138- Jos Buttler & Chris Woakes vs SL, 2016
126*- Upul Chandana & Mahela Jayawardene vs India, 2005

Miraz's unbeaten 81 was the highest individual score at number eight or lower for Bangladesh in ODIs. 

Highest individual score at number eight or lower for Bangladesh in ODIs:

81*- Mehidy Hasan Miraz vs Afghanistan, Today 
73*- Naeem Islam vs Zimbabwe, 2009
63- Nasir Hossain vs Zimbabwe, 2011

Afif's 93 not out too was the highest by a Bangladeshi at number seven in this format.

Highest individual score at number seven for Bangladesh in ODIs:

93*- Afif Hossain vs Afghanistan, Today
75*- Mahmudullah vs Zimbabwe, 2013
74- Mahmudullah vs Afghanistan, 2018

