Afghanistan’s Gurbaz spotted helping underprivileged people on eve of Diwali

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghanistan wicketkeeper batter, was seen helping Ahmedabad's homeless and underprivileged residents on the occasion of Diwali. Gurbaz is currently in India for the ICC World Cup.

Afghanistan were in an incredible run in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The group, captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi, was ranked lower than most other teams going into the competition, but they showed their mettle right away by defeating England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

On social media, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's video is becoming viral.

Notably, Gurbaz was one of Afghanistan's key players in the tournament where they caught everyone's eye and finished sixth and as a result, qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy.