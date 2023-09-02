Afghanistan's bowling attack 'one of the best' in the world, says Hathurusingha

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Afghanistan's bowling attack 'one of the best' in the world, says Hathurusingha

In the pre-match press conference, Hathurusingha said they are well aware of the challenge posed by the Afghanistan bowlers.

Hindustan Times
02 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 07:59 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The last time Bangladesh toured Pakistan for an Asia Cup was way back in 2008. Mushfiqur Rahim remains the only surviving member from the XI that played Pakistan. Their opponents on Sunday, Afghanistan, were yet to get ODI status. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is back in Pakistan after 25 years but it remains to be seen whether they can make the return memorable. 

Bangladesh have their backs against the wall after a big defeat to a depleted Sri Lanka and the net run rate took a hit. The Afghanistan game is a must-win one for them and they need to win by a big margin in order to cover the deficit.

But it will be a herculean task for them, especially for the batters who struggled big time against the Afghanistan bowlers in the ODI series earlier this year.

In the pre-match press conference, Hathurusingha said they are well aware of the challenge posed by the Afghanistan bowlers. 

"Afghanistan's bowling attack is one of the best in the world," he said. "So it's definitely a challenge, but we have played them recently and our players had some success. It all depends on how you perform on the day. We are very much aware of the challenge."

The Afghanistan team is definitely more used to the conditions in Pakistan in terms of experience of playing there. A lot of their players play in the PSL and the conditions suit their spin trio as well.

But Hathurusingha felt the conditions are more or less the same in all Asian countries. 

"I don't think [they are ahead]. We're used to it. These are all Asian countries. Back home it was hot when we were training. I don't think it will have any impact on our performance," he said.

The Bangladesh head coach admitted that they didn't play to their potential but said they are confident of bringing their A game against Afghanistan. 

"We need to get into the second round before thinking about the final. This game [against Afghanistan] is very important because of what happened in the last game against Sri Lanka."

"We know that it is a must-win game. We certainly didn't play to our potential in the last game and we didn't represent ourselves well enough. But we are confident we will bring our 'A game' against Afghanistan," Hathurusingha added.

 

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

4h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

1h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

5h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

5h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh