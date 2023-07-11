'Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh'

Afghanistan bowling coach Hamid Hasan believes his side was one step ahead of Bangladesh in terms of playing a positive brand of cricket, a thing that was instrumental in their first-ever series victory over the Tigers in the ODI format.

"We played a little bit of positive cricket, one step ahead of Bangladesh maybe. And that's why maybe Bangladesh couldn't try to catch our bowlers or batters early. That was maybe the key point, we think we were one step ahead of Bangladesh and the result was, you can see," Hamid said in Chattogram on Monday.

"Beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh, I know it's not easy, but behind that we worked really hard, practicing in training for five to six hours. And the most important thing, believing in the team, in ourselves. That's the most important thing for anyone. If you believe in yourself, you can beat anyone."

The visitors won the rain-hit first ODI by 17 runs and then confirmed the series with a crushing 142-run win in the second match. After winning the series, they are now eying to inflict a whitewash on Bangladesh.

"Every team wants to continue their winning momentum. The way we started. Beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh is not easy. Alhamdulillah, the boys did really well in all three departments. Altogether, it was a team effort that's why we got a very good result. Hopefully, we win again tomorrow," he remarked.

Afghanistan's dream of doing something extraordinary in the World Cup also got a further boost due to the victory in Bangladesh, Hamid said.