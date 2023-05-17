Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh twice to play in same series

Afghanistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh twice to play in the same series in June-July this year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary of Bangladesh's three-format home series against the Afghans on Wednesday.

Afghanistan will play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet respectively.

They will first arrive in Dhaka on 10 June and will play the only Test of the series in Dhaka from 14-18 June, after which there will be a break for the Eid-ul-Adha.

They, meanwhile, will play a series against India.

The Afghanistan team will return to Bangladesh on 1 July to complete the series with three ODIs scheduled in Chattogram and two T20 internationals in Sylhet.

The ODI series will begin on 5 July. The next two ODIs will take place on 8 and 11 July respectively.

The tour will come to an end with the T20Is on 14 and 16 July respectively.