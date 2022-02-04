Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two T20Is later in February

Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two T20Is later in February

Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two T20Is in February-March this year.

Afghanistan were originally scheduled to tour Zimbabwe in February, but the white-ball series was postponed for a second time "due to the inability of arranging the required broadcasting services by the host country," according to a statement from the ACB.

The BCB has said that they are likely to have DRS for the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan although they haven't confirmed if crowds will be allowed into the stadiums.

During the Pakistan series last year, crowds were allowed up to 50% capacity, but the rise in Covid-19 cases last month forced the board to stage the BPL behind closed doors.

Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 12 and will have a week-long training camp in Sylhet before heading to Chattogram for the ODI series, which begins with the first match on February 23. Chattogram will host all the three ODIs, which count towards the World Cup Super League. Dhaka will then stage the T20I series, with the tour scheduled to end on March 5.

The ODIs will start at 11:00am local time while the T20Is will begin at 3:00pm.

The ODI series in Bangladesh is another chance for Afghanistan and Bangladesh to boost their positions on the Super League points table. Afghanistan are currently placed fifth, having won all the six matches they have played so far. As for Bangladesh, they are second with eight wins in 12 games.

