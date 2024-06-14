Afghanistan into Super Eight after beating PNG, New Zealand knocked out

Sports

AFP
14 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 11:18 am

Related News

Afghanistan into Super Eight after beating PNG, New Zealand knocked out

Yet another stellar outing from fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi saw Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in Tarouba and qualify for the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand, after Afghanistan's win, were knocked out of the competition.

AFP
14 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 11:18 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Afghanistan underlined their growing status as the dark horses of the 2024 T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea on Thursday to advance to the Super Eight phase of the competition and send New Zealand crashing out.

Fazalhaq Farooqi added another three victims to his tournament-leading wicket tally as PNG were bundled out for 95 off 19.5 overs batting first in the Group C match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Afghanistan stumbled early in reply, losing both openers cheaply for the first time in the tournament but eventually reached the target for the loss of three wickets in the 16th over for a third win in a row.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Gulbadin Naib, dropped on nine by wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga off medium-pacer Alei Nao, took his team to the target with an unbeaten 49 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 46 with Mohammad Nabi (16 not out). Afghanistan finished on 101-3 off 15.1 overs.

Theresult confirms Afghanistan's place, together with hosts West Indies, in the next round while at the same time eliminating New Zealand, who still have two group matches to play.

Left-arm seamer Farooqi spearheaded another impressive Afghan bowling effort, taking two quick wickets after PNG captain Assad Vala inadvertently opened the door for his opponents when he was carelessly run out in the second over of the match.

Two more run outs followed and Farooqi returned in the 19th over to claim another scalp to finish with three for 16 before a fourth run out ended the innings.

He now has 12 wickets in the tournament, four more than the trio of South African pacer Anrich Nortje, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

To their credit, the Papuans showed a willingness to fight after slipping to 50 for seven in the 13th over as Doriga, who topscored with 27, and Alei Nao (13) put on 38 for the eighth wicket before Farooqi, inevitably, separated them.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Team / Papua New Guinea Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

1h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

16h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

18h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

14h | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

19h | Videos