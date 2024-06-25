Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes player with most 4-wicket hauls in Men's T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes player with most 4-wicket hauls in Men's T20Is

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stands in second place on the chart with eight four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is.

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 12:28 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Afghanistan spinner and skipper Rashid Khan registered a remarkable record as he became the player with the most four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is.

Rashid achieved the milestone during Afghanistan's eight-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground. Currently, the 25-year-old has nine four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stands in second place on the chart with eight four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is. Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo holds the third place with seven four-wicket hauls in the Men's 20-over format cricket.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the game against Bangladesh, the Afghanistan spinner picked up four wickets and gave 23 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.80. He removed Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, and Rishad Hossain from the crease in the second innings.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan decided to bat against Bangladesh.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a stupendous knock for the Afghan side and powered them to 115-5. Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan tried their best in the final stage of the first inning and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 26 runs in his four-over spell.

The second inning of the match was reduced to 19 overs, and the target was 114 runs after rain played a spoilsport in the second inning.

During the run chase, Litton Das was the only standout batter for the Tigers as he scored the highest among his teammates.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan picked up four wickets each in their respective spells. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells and helped the Afghan side win the match by eight runs.

After the defeat, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are also out of the tournament. The Aussies ended up in third place in the Group 1 table of the Super Eights with just two points.

Top News / Cricket / T20 World Cup

rashid khan / Afghanistan Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

1h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

1h | Videos
Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

3h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

13h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

14h | Videos