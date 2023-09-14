Afghanistan recall fast bowler Naveen for World Cup

Sports

Reuters
14 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

Afghanistan recall fast bowler Naveen for World Cup

The right-arm quick has featured regularly in Twenty20 Internationals but played the last of his seven ODIs against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in January 2021.

Reuters
14 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: ACB
Photo: ACB

Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has returned to the Afghanistan one-day squad for the upcoming World Cup in India more than two years after playing his last ODI.

The right-arm quick has featured regularly in Twenty20 Internationals but played the last of his seven ODIs against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in January 2021.

The 23-year-old joins Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in Afghanistan's pace attack for the showpiece event beginning next month.

Omarzai missed the ongoing Asia Cup with a side strain but has recovered to reclaim his place in the 15-member squad announced on Wednesday.

Rashid Khan will spearhead a spin attack that also includes Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who led the team when they finished bottom at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, is one of three reserve players.

Afghanistan will kick off their World Cup campaign on 7 October against Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq

Cricket

Naveen-ul-Haq / Afghanistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

4h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

4h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

1h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

15h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

18h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

19h | TBS Stories