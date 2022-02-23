Afghanistan lose top 3, Tigers well in control

Bangladesh are well in control in the series opener as they have picked the top three batters of Afghanistan inside 22 overs.

At the time of writing the report, Afghanistan are 86 for 3 after 24 overs and each of their top three batters is back in the hut.

Mustafizur Rahman drew the first blood in the third over as he sent Rahmanullah Gurba back to the pavilion for 7. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah then built a 45-run partnership before Shoriful Islam broke them apart.

Rahmat Shah was the last man to go after scoring 34 off 69 balls. Taskin Ahmed took his wicket.

For Bangladesh, all three wickets have been taken by the three pacers. Taskin is the only bowler to go for more than 5 runs in an over so far.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Yasir Ali made his ODI debut at his homeground for Bangladesh.