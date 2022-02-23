Afghanistan lose top 3, Tigers well in control

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

Afghanistan lose top 3, Tigers well in control

At the time of writing the report, Afghanistan are 86 for 3 after 24 overs and each of their top three batters is back in the hut.

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 12:48 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh are well in control in the series opener as they have picked the top three batters of Afghanistan inside 22 overs.

At the time of writing the report, Afghanistan are 86 for 3 after 24 overs and each of their top three batters is back in the hut. 

Mustafizur Rahman drew the first blood in the third over as he sent Rahmanullah Gurba back to the pavilion for 7. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah then built a 45-run partnership before Shoriful Islam broke them apart. 

Rahmat Shah was the last man to go after scoring 34 off 69 balls. Taskin Ahmed took his wicket.

For Bangladesh, all three wickets have been taken by the three pacers. Taskin is the only bowler to go for more than 5 runs in an over so far. 

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Yasir Ali made his ODI debut at his homeground for Bangladesh. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs AFG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

2h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

3h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

3h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

17h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

18h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

19h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business