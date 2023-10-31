Afghanistan have been the story of this World Cup and let no one tell you otherwise

From a single victory across two World Cups to a triumphant three wins in this edition, Afghanistan are red hot and on a roll. The team, known for its giant-killing reputation, is now truly living up to its name, and there couldn't be a more significant stage for this transformation than the World Cup 2023. What sets this team apart is the marked difference in their method. They no longer succumb to pressure situations, and the aura of facing more prominent teams doesn't faze them. It's simply a consistent display of clinical performance, one after the other. After causing what might be considered the most significant upset of the tournament by defeating England, they only continued to impress, first slaying Pakistan and then adding Sri Lanka to their hitlist.

Afghanistan have become the talk of the cricketing world, and for good reason. Their series of spirited performances against the reigning World Champions and two Asian powerhouses is a testament to how far they've come. Up until last year, Afghanistan only had their moments – tying against India at the Asia Cup 2018 and then coming close to defeating Pakistan at last year's sub-continent tournament. This time around though, there appears to be no jitters. They are running roughshod over opponents and against all odds, have kept themselves alive in the race to the semifinals. Why, what when where who and how did this remarkable turnaround come about could be linked to several reasons, starting with their fearless approach in batting.

Ibrahim Zadran has 212 runs from 6 innings – more than Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith – and his partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who himself has scored 224 runs – has led this resurgence from the front. Their partnerships for the opening wicket have read 47, 114, 130 allowing Afghanistan to seize an early advantage. Add to that Rahmat Shah at No. 3 with another 212 runs – and Afghanistan's recipe for success starts with their top order. These three batters have orchestrated tricky chases – irrespective or how big or small the target is, or which bowling attack they were up against, this top order has shown positive intent throughout. Their sensible partnerships have helped absorb pressure. The three of them can play all cricketing shots – orthodox and unorthodox – and haven't once allowed the setback of an early wicket to set in.

Recognising the newfound confidence of Afghanistan's batters wouldn't be complete without acknowledging the pivotal role played by their coaching staff. Coach Jonathan Trott and mentor Ajay Jadeja, both esteemed for their tactical prowess during their playing careers, have brought a wealth of match awareness and a dash of street-smart intelligence, producing remarkable results. Those familiar with Trott's career with England aren't taken aback by his composed and level-headed demeanour. Even when Afghanistan were on the cusp of a historic victory against Pakistan, with only 12 runs required off roughly 20 balls, while the rest of the dugout celebrated, Trott remained unmoved, maintaining his stoic poker face.

As for Jadeja, his last-minute inclusion was aimed at acclimating Afghanistan to the Indian conditions. The team's abundance of talent was never in doubt, but the key was nurturing it effectively and translating it into on-field success, a task that Jadeja seamlessly facilitated. Jadeja's motivating prowess shines through in his casual-yet-informative pep talks. It didn't take long for him to recognise that, given that most of the players had experience in the IPL, they had already thrived under high-pressure situations. All that remained was to channel that experience into their performances, and the results have clearly demonstrated the positive impact of this transition.

Afghanistan have been led by Hashmatullah Shahidi for a while, but his game awareness and captaincy skills have truly come to the forefront in this World Cup. Not only has he made significant contributions with the bat, scoring 80 against India, an unbeaten 48 against Pakistan, and another 58 not out against Sri Lanka, but some of his strategic decisions have even outshone those of the best captains in the tournament.

For instance, in the match against India, an alert Shahidi played an audacious shot during his initially steady innings, attempting to hit a ball through the cow corner. The seemingly frustrated wild swing left everyone surprised, but it was not without some quick calculations. Shahidi spotted that Rohit Sharma made an error while setting his field, having placed only four fielders within the 30-yard circle: short third, short fine leg, midwicket, and cover, instead of the required five. And hence, knew that a no-ball was for the taking, followed by a free-hit.

Later, against Sri Lanka, Shahidi made the tough call to drop Noor Ahmed, who grabbed 3/49 against Pakistan in Chennai. Given the conditions in Pune, he brought back Fazalhaq Farooqi, who delivered a Player of the Match performance en route to career-best figures of 4/34. Under Shahidi's leadership, Afghanistan has formed a cohesive team that is poised to play together for an extended period, one that promises to keep punching above their weight to potentially emerge as a strong and competitive force in world cricket.

Afghanistan are fifth on the points table, and although the road ahead is full of obstacles with Australia and South Africa next in line, isn't defying the odds what Afghanistan has been all about in this World Cup? Afghanistan are fully capable of beating the Netherlands, but one can't help but wonder about their chances against striking opponents like Australia and South Africa. It appears to be a daunting task. Nevertheless, Afghanistan has undeniably been the standout story of this tournament, and their meteoric rise far surpasses that of Bangladesh, a team that has been in the cricketing arena for nearly three decades with minimal progress.