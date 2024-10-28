Afghanistan crowned Emerging Asia Cup champions after defeating Sri Lanka

Sports

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 01:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:57 am

Their journey included wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage, and a dominant semi-final victory against India.

Afghanistan crowned Emerging Asia Cup champions after defeating Sri Lanka

Afghanistan 'A' team emerged victorious in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the final held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed 133/7, with Sahan Arachchige's resilient 64 off 47 balls being the standout performance. Afghanistan's bowlers, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, and Sharafuddin Ashraf, showcased excellent bowling, restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total. Ghazanfar took 2 wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs, while Sami bagged 3 wickets for 22 runs.

In response, Afghanistan chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, led by Sadiqullah Atal's crucial 55 off 55 balls, including three fours and a six. Karim Janat's brisk 33 off 27 balls and captain Darwish Rasooli's 24 contributed to the victory. Atal, who scored half-centuries in all five matches, amassed 368 runs at an average of 122.66 and a strike rate of 147.79, earning him the Player of the Tournament accolade.

This victory marks Afghanistan 'A' team's first title in the T20 format of the Emerging Asia Cup, reflecting their growing prowess in international cricket.

