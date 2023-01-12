Afghanistan Cricket Board says Australia's decision to dump series 'pathetic'
"Afghanistan Cricket Board is extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw from Afghanistan's home three-match ODI series in March," the board said in a statement.
Afghanistan's cricket board said Thursday the decision by its Australian counterpart to withdraw from an upcoming series over a Taliban crackdown on women's rights was unfair and pathetic.
