Afghanistan bundled out for 56 against South Africa in T20 World Cup semifinal

Sports

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 07:39 am

Related News

Afghanistan bundled out for 56 against South Africa in T20 World Cup semifinal

It was the lowest total by any team in a T20 World Cup semifinal.

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 07:39 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

South Africa fast bowlers proved too strong for Afghanistan as they were bowled out for a paltry 56 in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup. 

It was the lowest total by any team in a T20 World Cup semifinal. 

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada set the tone for South Africa with decisive spells in the powerplay. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Both of them hit the hard length and attacked the stumps. The duo, besides swinging the ball, managed to extract enough bounce off the pitch to push the Afghanistan batters to the back foot.

Jansen looked to bowl as straight as he could, often at the expense of wides. 

The left-arm seamer was the one to draw first blood when he got Afghanistan's form player Rahmanullah Gurbaz to edge the ball to Reeza Hendricks at slip.

Jansen got his second in his next over when he got it to shape back into Gulbadin Naib and shattered his stumps. 

Rabada, on the other hand, snared opener Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi in identical fashion in the fourth over, getting the ball to nip back off good length and disturbing the timber. 

Nangeyalia Kharote was promoted to number six but was the fifth batter to lose his wicket inside the powerplay. At the end of six overs, Afghanistan were 28 for five. 

Azmatullah Omarzai (10 off 12) tried to take the attack back to the bowlers with a couple of boundaries but Anrich Nortje got the better of him in his first over. 

Rashid Khan and Karim Janat tried to get a partnership going but Tabraiz Shamsi's double strike reduced Afghanistan to 50-8 at the halfway stage.

Afghanistan could manage only six runs more as Shamsi got his third to finish things off.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

20h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

20h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

21h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

9h | Videos
Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

8h | Videos
US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

10h | Videos
Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

12h | Videos