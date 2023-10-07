Afghanistan bundled for 156, Tigers need 157 runs to win World Cup opener

Tigers bundled Afghanistan out for a paltry 156 runs in their World Cup opener. Bangladesh wrapped things up quickly as they lost their last four wickets for just six runs.

Shakib and Miraz picked up three wickets each.

1:18 pm

Taskin Ahmed struggled for rhythm early on because of the sandiness of the ground but returned to pick up the crucial wicket of Mohammad Nabi to get into Afghanistan's tail.

1:13 pm

Shakib, who has a good record of late against Najibullah Zadran, cleaned up the southpaw in the 29th over, leaving Afghanistan in deep trouble at 122 for five. It was Shakib's third wicket.

12:56 pm

Mustafizur Rahman got the much-needed scalp of Gurbaz right after Shahidi's wicket. Gurbaz was anchoring Afghanistan's innings from the beginning and could have been dangerous.

12:54 pm

The spin duo of Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to put pressure on Gurbaz and Shahidi, the latter in particular. Shahidi was tied down by Miraz and in an attempt to break the shackles, the Afghanistan captain played an aerial shot and Towhid Hridoy took a comfortable catch. Afghanistan are 112 for three at the halfway mark.

12:21 pm

Rahmat Shah looked good after Ibrahim's fall and gave good support to the in-form Gurbaz but straight after the first drinks break, Shakib again broke the partnership. Just like Ibrahim, Rahmat attempted a sweep and got out. Afghanistan are 84 for two after 16 overs.

11:49 am

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim got off to a fantastic start as both of them looked in imperious touch. Both of them found boundaries off the fast bowlers, forcing Shakib Al Hasan to bring himself on. Bangladesh had to introduce four bowlers inside the powerplay. Shakib, the wily left-arm spinner, provided the breakthrough as he got rid of Ibrahim (22 off 25) in the ninth over. After 10 overs, Afghanistan are 50 for one.

10:40 am

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in their World Cup opener against Afghanistan at Dharamsala.

Bangladesh are playing with three pacers - Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman and two spinners - Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mahmudullah gets a shot in the playing XI as well.

"It's chasing ground and there should be some help for seamers early on," said Shakib at the toss.

"It's exciting to represent your country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have got the team to perform well. It's important to start well."

"We are excited about India," said Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

"We have got a very good and well-prepared side this time. Some of our players have the IPL experience. Even those who haven't played the IPL know the conditions because India is our home. So that advantage is there."

Dharamsala is one of the smaller venues in India. The square boundary on one side is 61 metres, and on the other 68. Down the ground, it's 75 metres.

It is expected that there will be plenty of runs in the match.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi