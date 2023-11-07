Afghanistan on brink of yet another famous win as Australia lose seven

Australia are four down inside the powerplay in a 292-run chase against Afghanistan. Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai swung the ball prodigiously up front and put the five-time world champions in trouble.

Naveen started it all as he got Travis Head to nick one behind. Mitchell Marsh looked strong but Naveen's nip-backer was too good for him.

Omarzai was taken to the cleaners in his first over but got David Warner and Josh Inglis out in consecutive deliveries to put Afghanistan on top.

Marcus Stoinis was the fifth batter to bite the dust as he was run out.