Afghanistan on brink of historic win over England
Afghanistan posted 284 batting first thanks to fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil.
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's all-round performance has helped Afghanistan gain the upper hand over world champions England in a key World Cup clash in Delhi.
Afghanistan posted 284 batting first thanks to fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil.
Harry Brook tried to take the attack back to Afghanistan but Mujeeb has sent him back for 66 to almost seal the deal.