Afghanistan on brink of historic win over England

Sports

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:52 pm

Afghanistan on brink of historic win over England

Afghanistan posted 284 batting first thanks to fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil.

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's all-round performance has helped Afghanistan gain the upper hand over world champions England in a key World Cup clash in Delhi.

Afghanistan posted 284 batting first thanks to fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil.

Harry Brook tried to take the attack back to Afghanistan but Mujeeb has sent him back for 66 to almost seal the deal.

 

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

22m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World