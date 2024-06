Afghanistan bat first against Bangladesh; Soumya, Taskin in

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win game against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan are going with the same team in a match which they have to win to reach the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, who have a narrow chance to make the semis, brought in Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar in place of Mahedi Hasan and Jaker Ali.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi