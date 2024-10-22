Afghanistan announces squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

The Afghanistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee has announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, set to take place from 6 to 11 November at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The Afghan team will be without their star top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran, who is currently recovering from recent ankle surgery in England. Additionally, frontline spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from a right phalanx sprain.

In Zadran's absence, talented left-handed batter Sediqullah Atal has been called up. With six T20I caps to his name, Atal has demonstrated his capabilities through impressive performances in domestic cricket, currently leading the batting charts in the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

Noor Ahmad, who missed the previous ODI series against South Africa, has been recalled for the matches against Bangladesh. The remainder of the squad is unchanged from the one that secured a 2-1 ODI series victory over South Africa last month in Sharjah.

ACB CEO Mr. Naseeb Khan commented, "The calendar year 2024 has been action-packed and quite successful for the ACB and the AfghanAtalan lineup, particularly in white-ball cricket. ODI cricket has been a top priority for us as it helps prepare the team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy."

He continued, "Playing against Bangladesh has always been challenging and enjoyable. I believe the selected group of players will perform exceptionally well and bring further glory to our nation."

ACB Chief Selector Mr. Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil added, "Ibrahim Zadran is currently undergoing rehabilitation and continues to recover from his surgery. Mujeeb Ur Rahman remains unavailable due to ongoing treatment. However, Noor Ahmad is back in the squad, and we have included the promising top-order batter Sediqullah Atal, who has consistently impressed with his performances."

Afghanistan Squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, and Farid Ahmad Malik.