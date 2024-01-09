Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to play in franchise leagues with salary cut

Sports

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:21 pm

Related News

Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to play in franchise leagues with salary cut

The ACB previously revoked the trio's request for permission to play franchise cricket by withholding the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) for participation in foreign leagues for two years and delaying their annual contracts.

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Monday it had allowed bowlers Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq to play in franchise leagues under new regulatory measures with a salary deduction and a warning.

The ACB previously revoked the trio's request for permission to play franchise cricket by withholding the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) for participation in foreign leagues for two years and delaying their annual contracts.

The board issued three new regulatory measures on Monday to ensure the players' "commitment to national duty."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Final Warning and Salary Deduction: Each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees," the board said in a statement.

"Limited NOCs: ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritizing the national duty and ACB's interests.

"Central Contract: ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events."

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf noted that the modifications were implemented taking into consideration the board's recognition of the players' contributions to Afghan cricket.

"The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team's success and have represented the nation to the best of their values," Ashraf said.

"We hope that they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best manner."

Cricket

Mujeeb Ur Rahman / Naveen-ul-Haq / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

5h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

5h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Now | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

1h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

2h | Videos
Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

15h | Videos