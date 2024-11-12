Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has confirmed that he wants to retire from the ODI format after the Champions Trophy 2025. The 39-year-old made his plans clear after the end of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which Afghanistan won 2-1 . As per ESPNcricinfo, the all-rounder has already communicated to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) that he wants to continue playing T20Is.

"In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired but then we qualified for the Champions Trophy and I felt if I could play that, it would be great," Nabi told the host broadcaster after the third ODI, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"We will see, but no, I will not play for long. God willing, after the Champions Trophy, we will say goodbye to the ODIs," he added.