Afg U-19 to tour Bangladesh to play first cricket series after Taliban takeover

Sports

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:13 pm

Related News

Afg U-19 to tour Bangladesh to play first cricket series after Taliban takeover

Since the Taliban takeover, uncertainty has been looming over Afghanistan's involvement with cricket. 

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:13 pm
Photo: ACB
Photo: ACB

Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team was supposed to arrive in Bangladesh on August 31 to play a five-match youth ODI series and a four-day match. But they couldn't do so because of political unrest in the country. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), though, said that they would reach Bangladesh on time. 

Since the Taliban takeover, uncertainty has been looming over Afghanistan's involvement with cricket. 

Now that the organisation has already approved Afghanistan's participation in cricket, a group of players of the Afghanistan Under-19 team are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday. The rest of the players will arrive on Saturday.

Bangladesh Under-19 team will face Afghanistan in the first youth ODI on September 10. The remaining matches will be held on September 12, 14, 17 and 19 respectively. The only four-day match will begin on September 22. This is also going to be the first bilateral series involving the Bangladesh Under-19 team. 

The players and staff of the Afghanistan team reached Pakistan's Peshawar by road and are travelling to Dhaka by air via Dubai. They will head straight to Sylhet and quarantine themselves for four days. All the matches of the series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

This series is going to be the first cricket series featuring an Afghanistan team since the Taliban takeover.

Cricket

Bangladesh U19 / Afghan crisis / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends