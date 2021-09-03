Afg U-19 to tour Bangladesh to play first cricket series after Taliban takeover

Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team was supposed to arrive in Bangladesh on August 31 to play a five-match youth ODI series and a four-day match. But they couldn't do so because of political unrest in the country. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), though, said that they would reach Bangladesh on time.

Since the Taliban takeover, uncertainty has been looming over Afghanistan's involvement with cricket.

Now that the organisation has already approved Afghanistan's participation in cricket, a group of players of the Afghanistan Under-19 team are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday. The rest of the players will arrive on Saturday.

Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team left for Bangladesh to play five one-day & one four-day against Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/Qh0yGf3KJQ— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 2, 2021

Bangladesh Under-19 team will face Afghanistan in the first youth ODI on September 10. The remaining matches will be held on September 12, 14, 17 and 19 respectively. The only four-day match will begin on September 22. This is also going to be the first bilateral series involving the Bangladesh Under-19 team.

The players and staff of the Afghanistan team reached Pakistan's Peshawar by road and are travelling to Dhaka by air via Dubai. They will head straight to Sylhet and quarantine themselves for four days. All the matches of the series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

This series is going to be the first cricket series featuring an Afghanistan team since the Taliban takeover.