AFC Women's Asian Cup: Bangladesh suffer another embarrassing defeat against Iran

Sports

UNB
22 September, 2021, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:00 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh National Women's Football team completed their Group G engagements of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India' 2022 Qualifiers empty-handed after another embarrassing 0-5 goals defeat against Iran on Wednesday.

This was their 2nd last group match at the Bunyokar Stadium in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.  

In the first group match, Bangladesh also conceded a frustrating 0-5 goals defeat against Jordan last Sunday, featuring a hattrick by captain Maysa Zaid.

After Wednesday's match, the Bangladesh team were eliminated from the three-nation group G with two humiliating defeats as only group champions will qualify for the final round of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India next year.
In the match, Iran dominated the first half by 3-0 goals.

Captain-cum-midfielder Behnaz Taherkhani struck twice in the 31st and 61st minutes, defenders Melika Motevalli and Golnoosh Khosravi scored one goal each in the 4th and 14th minutes respectively while Hajar Dabbaghi netted the remaining goal for Iran in the 55th minute.  

After the match, Bangladesh women's team remained winless after playing four international matches—two in the AFC Women's Asian Cup group match in Uzbekistan and the remaining two in the FIFA Tier-1 Women's International Friendlies against Nepal in Kathmandu this month.  

On way to Uzbekistan, Bangladesh Women's team played two FIFA Tier-1 Women's International Friendlies against Nepal National Women's team in Kathmandu as a part of their preparations for this month's AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers..

In two preparatory matches in Kathmandu, touring Bangladesh conceded 1-2 goals defeat against Himalayan nation Nepal in the first match last Thursday and played to a goalless draw in the 2nd match on Sunday.

With these matches, Bangladesh national women's team returned to international football after more than two years and a half  since playing the semifinal of SAFF Championship with India in March 2019.

Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team

