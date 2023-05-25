AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Bangladesh drawn in relatively easy group with Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines

The Group H matches will be held in Thailand from 4-12 September this year.

Bangladesh have been drawn in the four-team Group H of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Group H matches will be held in Thailand from 4-12 September this year.

The ceremonial draw of the first phase qualifying round of the meet was held in the AFC Headquarters  in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (May 25)

A total of 43 countries from Asia, split into eleven groups---10 groups of four teams and one group of three teams-- will initially compete in the qualifying round.

After a single league basis round round-robin league group matches at a centralized venue, eleven group champions and four best runners-up teams will qualify for the 16-team final round of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar' 24 along with hosts Qatar to be held between April 15 to May 3 next year.

The top three teams of the ensuing AFC U-23 Asian Cup '24 will directly qualify for the Olympic Football Paris' 2024 while the 4th best team will play in the AFC-CAF 

 

The grouping of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers:

Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam

Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar

Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam

Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan

Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau

Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)

Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines

Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea

Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei.

