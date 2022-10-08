Stripchat, a popular adult webcam website, has made an audacious offer to rename Everton's new £500 million stadium after themselves.

Everton are building a 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, which will open for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Goodison Park, Everton's home in Walton since 1892, will be demolished to make way for this new stadium.

There will be enough room for 13,000 cheering Everton fans in the home section behind the net at this venue.

If safe standing areas are introduced in the Premier League, the stadium could hold 62,000 people.

What will the new Everton stadium be called, then? U.S.-based Stripchat has reached out to fellow online publication Prolific North to verify its intent to acquire the naming rights to the stadium.

Since it has been reported that Everton is looking to sell naming rights to its new $566 million stadium, Stripchat has made an official 10-year, $20 million-per-year offer to have the stadium named the Stripchat Sustainability Stadium.

Max Bennett, Stripchat's VP of New Media, has also released a statement about the big-money offer.

"Stripchat has officially extended our offer to Everton to be the official naming partner for the club's new stadium," he said.

"If our bid were to be accepted, we would make a concerted effort to make 'Stripchat Sustainability Stadium' the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable stadium in the world."

Stripchat says it would ensure the stadium limits carbon output and will be used to host events of importance to the company, including sexual health events during "No Nut November".

Last year, the Toffees gave us a sneak peek of their new 'world-class' stadium by posting the below footage online.

Everton's goal for their new stadium is to make it the greenest in the English Premier League, much like Stripchat's goals.

When finished, the stadium will use renewable energy sources like the sun, wind, and rain to significantly cut down on its reliance on fossil fuels.

The club's official website claims that the stadium expansion and Goodison Legacy plans will generate a £1.3 billion economic boost.

In addition to bringing in an estimated 1.4 million new tourists, it will also generate over 15,000.