Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat to retain WBBL title

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 07:22 pm

After opting to bat, captain Tahlia McGrath (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (39) combined for a 66-run partnership to take Adelaide to 125-5.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Adelaide Strikers claimed their second straight Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title on Saturday with a three-run win over Brisbane Heat in a thrilling final that went down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval.

After opting to bat, captain Tahlia McGrath (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (39) combined for a 66-run partnership to take Adelaide to 125-5.

Spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington then restricted Brisbane with three wickets, two of which came in the final over. The chase went down to the last ball, with Nicola Hancock only managing a single when she needed to hit a boundary to avoid defeat.

"We called it last year. We were sitting in the changerooms, we said 'we're not done, we want to go back-to-back'. And we've had that fight, that determination all year," McGrath said.

