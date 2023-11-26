‘Adaptation’ the name of the game for Black Caps ahead of ‘tough’ Bangladesh challenge

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has hosted just a solitary Test match in 2018 and even the Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is not sure how the pitch will behave in the first Test match starting on Tuesday. After their first day of practice, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips said the wickets were "greener" than New Zealand expected but could change in a space of four days.

In-form middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell said the conditions are not familiar and they need to "adapt" to whatever kind of surface they need to play on in the first Test.

"Bangladesh is always a tough challenge. The conditions are very foreign to us Kiwis and it's all about adapting to conditions. That has been the conversation. We are not looking too far ahead. At the same time, we are looking to be part of these big games and big moments. So, we are looking forward to the series," he said on Sunday.

New Zealand have been on the road for a long time now and it has been tough for all-format players like Mitchell who have not been home much since April. After a hectic white-ball schedule, the Black Caps will now look to win the Test mace back.

"Really excited to be here, to play some Test cricket. As a group, we love playing Test cricket. It means hell of a lot to us. Always challenging to come here straight after a World Cup. [Credit to] the boys for the effort they put in there and we got some time to relive those memories and put them in the past. And here we are now for some Test cricket and we are very excited," he said.

The transition from ODI to Test cricket will be a challenge for them but Mitchell, who averages over 50 in both the formats, said adaptation is going to be the key.

"Here [in Test cricket], a bit more patience is required. It's a cool thing and you can relax and breathe a little bit [more]. The pitches are turning, but not quite as much as we expected early on. We'll keep adapting and see what we get on day one and then take it from there."