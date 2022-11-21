Adams to captain USA, the youngest this World Cup

Tyler Adams will captain the United States team at the World Cup, at 23 the youngest of this year's tournament and the youngest for the Americans at the football showcase since Walter Bahr in 1950.

The last of the 32 captains announced for this year's World Cup, Adams is only the second under 30 years old. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup when he was 24.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made the announcement Sunday, the day before the Americans play Wales in their first World Cup match since 2014.

"He leads by his actions and his words," Berhalter said.

Adams, from Wappinger, New York, has captained the national team nine times previously, including seven wins, one loss and one draw.

Berhalter had rotated the armband since he was hired in December 2018. Christian Pulisic has captained the Americans 11 times, including seven victories, one defeat and three ties, and Walker Zimmerman has captained the United States six times.

Adams was captain in seven of 14 World Cup qualifiers, Pulisic four and Zimmerman three.

"We're not a group of guys that it's like, oh, I want to be captain," Weston McKennie said Saturday. "Whoever has it, has it. The mission is still the same. The goal is still the same, and we just need all 26 players no matter their role to be on the same page and have the same role at the end of the day, which is to compete and win games."

