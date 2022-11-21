Adams to captain USA, the youngest this World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Adams to captain USA, the youngest this World Cup

The last of the 32 captains announced for this year's World Cup, Adams is only the second under 30 years old. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup when he was 24.

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Tyler Adams will captain the United States team at the World Cup, at 23 the youngest of this year's tournament and the youngest for the Americans at the football showcase since Walter Bahr in 1950.

The last of the 32 captains announced for this year's World Cup, Adams is only the second under 30 years old. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup when he was 24.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made the announcement Sunday, the day before the Americans play Wales in their first World Cup match since 2014.

"He leads by his actions and his words," Berhalter said.

Adams, from Wappinger, New York, has captained the national team nine times previously, including seven wins, one loss and one draw.

Berhalter had rotated the armband since he was hired in December 2018. Christian Pulisic has captained the Americans 11 times, including seven victories, one defeat and three ties, and Walker Zimmerman has captained the United States six times.

Adams was captain in seven of 14 World Cup qualifiers, Pulisic four and Zimmerman three.

"We're not a group of guys that it's like, oh, I want to be captain," Weston McKennie said Saturday. "Whoever has it, has it. The mission is still the same. The goal is still the same, and we just need all 26 players no matter their role to be on the same page and have the same role at the end of the day, which is to compete and win games."
 

FIFA World Cup 2022

Tyler Adams / USMNT / USA Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

34m | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

7h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

19h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

21h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'