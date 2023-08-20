Abu Dhabi Family Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman's family team emerge unbeaten champions

Sports

UNB
20 August, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 11:57 pm

Related News

Abu Dhabi Family Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman's family team emerge unbeaten champions

GM Ziaur Rahman's family team clinched title securing 10 points from six matches with four wins and two draws.

UNB
20 August, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 11:57 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladeshi Grand Master Ziaur Rahman and his son Fide Master Tahsin Tajwar Zia's family team emerged unbeaten champions in the family event of the 29th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival held in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday.

GM Ziaur Rahman's family team clinched title securing 10 points from six matches with four wins and two draws.

Abucejo family team of the Philippines finished  runners- up and IWM Tejaswini Sagar family team of India became third collecting  9 points each.

In all, 70 family teams, each of two players,  participated in the family event.

Others

Chess / Grand Master Ziaur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

5h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

34m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

3h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years