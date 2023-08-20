Abu Dhabi Family Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman's family team emerge unbeaten champions

Bangladeshi Grand Master Ziaur Rahman and his son Fide Master Tahsin Tajwar Zia's family team emerged unbeaten champions in the family event of the 29th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival held in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday.

GM Ziaur Rahman's family team clinched title securing 10 points from six matches with four wins and two draws.

Abucejo family team of the Philippines finished runners- up and IWM Tejaswini Sagar family team of India became third collecting 9 points each.

In all, 70 family teams, each of two players, participated in the family event.