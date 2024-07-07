Abhishek blasts ton as India square Zimbabwe T20I series with big win

Left-handed dasher Abhishek Sharma's 46-ball hundred headlined India's series-levelling 100-run victory against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

Photo: ZC
Abhishek Sharma slammed a 46-ball century as India bounced back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Sharma, playing in his second international match, made 100 in an Indian total of 234 for two.

Zimbabwe, who won the first match by 13 runs on Saturday, were bowled out for 134.

The left-handed Sharma, who was out for a duck on debut on Saturday, thrashed eight sixes and seven fours.

After opening his score with a six against off-spinner Brian Bennett, who dismissed him on Saturday, Sharma charged to his half-century with a six off medium-pacer Dion Myers.

He then raised his hundred with three successive sixes off left-arm spin bowler Wellington Masakadza before being dismissed next ball, caught at backward point.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 not out) and Rinku Singh (48 not out) continued to take the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers, who conceded 160 runs in the last 10 overs.

India made more runs in their innings than the combined total of both teams in a low-scoring encounter on the same pitch on Saturday when Zimbabwe made 115 for nine and India were bowled out for 102.

Despite an aggressive 26 off nine balls by Bennett, Zimbabwe's hopes were virtually extinguished when they crashed to 46 for four after four overs, with seamers Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan taking two wickets each.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Abhishek Sharma / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

