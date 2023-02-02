Abell, Rehan called up as England name squads for Bangladesh white-ball tour

England have named two 15-player squads for England's men's ODI and T20I series in Bangladesh next month.

Both squads feature uncapped batter Tom Abell, who will lead the England Lions in the next ODI series in Sri Lanka, and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who receives his first call-up to an England white-ball squad.

Pacer Saqib Mahmood was chosen for the ODI team as he gets ready to play full international cricket again after suffering a back injury in May.

The inconvenient confluence of injury worries and the franchise cricket schedule has left England with few options.

The absence of the in-form opening batsman Alex Hales, who plans to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) rather than commit to an international commitment, is anticipated to be a major loss. After the current International League T20 (ILT20) is over, he has indicated a desire to take a vacation. Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings is also not available because of PSL commitments.

In order to spend time with his family between the conclusion of the SA20 and the beginning of his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL, fast-bowling all-rounder David Willey also decided against participating in the tour.

Prior to the T20I series, Will Jacks and Ben Duckett, the top-order duo having fair amount of experience of playing in Bangladesh, will travel in from New Zealand after the Test series, while Chris Jordan will follow for the T20I part of the tour. However, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone continue to be out of action due to injury.

The three-match T20I series will be England's first since winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in November of last year. The series begins on 1 March with the ODIs with the series being part of the ODI Super League.

ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

T20I squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood