Abahani suffer huge defeat in the first game of DPL super league

The super league stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) kicked off on Monday with all six teams competing on the first day. Favourites Abahani suffered a huge defeat of 142 runs in their opening match against Prime Bank Cricket Club at Mirpur.

Batting first, Prime Bank accumulated 273 for 9 on the board thanks to Anamul Haque Bijoy's 77 off 85 deliveries.

Bijoy has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament and he played another useful innings to guide his team home. He struck seven boundaries and three maximums in his innings and scored at a strike rate of over 90. With this, he became the top scorer as he reached 800 runs in the tournament from 11 innings leapfrogging Naeem Islam's 749 runs.

Apart from Bijoy, a few useful contributions from Md Mithun, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shahadat Dipu, and Mahedi Hasan helped Prime Bank.

Mithun and Yasir scored 44 and 43 respectively but Yasir had a better strike rate. Dipu and Mahedi both got out in the 30s.

For Abahani, their foreign recruit Dhananjaya de Silva picked up 3 wickets for 57 runs. Saif Uddin bagged a brace for 35 from 10 overs.

Chasing 274 was always going to be a tough task for Abahani as they kept losing wickets from the very beginning of their chase. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan ran riot picking up the first three wickets reducing Abahani 3 for 20.

Litton Das stayed at the crease for a while but he got no support from the other end. Even Afif Hossain came in and got dismissed just after surviving an LBW shout.

At one point, Abahani were reduced to 56 for 6. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat was eventually the lone warrior. He struck a quickfire 63 off 57 deliveries only to reduce the losing margin.

Nasir Hossain came in to bowl and cleaned the tail to bundle the men in Sky Blue for a petty 131 runs.

Rakibul and Nasir both picked up three wickets each while Taijul Islam and Mahedi Hasan bagged a brace each.

Bijoy was adjudged man of the match for his 77-run innings.

In the day's other matches, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club sealed a 72-run victory over Gazi Group Cricketers, and Legends of Rupganj beat Rupganj Tigers by 55 runs.

Legends' Sabbir Hossain smashed a hundred after a dry spell in the group phase. He bagged 125 runs from 111 deliveries hitting eight 4s and eight 6s.