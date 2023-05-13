Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal in title-decider to reclaim DPL title

Abahani Limited has reclaimed their Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title after just one year as they beat the defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the title decider on Saturday. Both teams were on 26 points after 15 matches before the start of the game and Abahani eventually clinched the trophy in style winning by four wickets.

This is their 21st DPL title and fourth since it got List-A status. In fact, this is their fourth triumph in the last five years.

The Sky Blue Brigade chased down 282 quite comfortably thanks to the 145-run opening stand of Anamul Haque Bijoy and Naim Sheikh. Both of the batters, who are also the top two run scorers of the tournament, bagged fifties. But it was Afif Hossain who guided his team home remaining unbeaten on 60 runs in the end.

Naim and Bijoy had a fantastic start in their chase, giving absolutely no chance to Sheikh Jamal. They scored runs and found boundaries at ease. Naim started off a bit slow but he 68 off 79 balls before departing. Bijoy soon followed him after scoring 72. Naim ended his DPL campaign with 932 runs from 16 innings and his partner Bijoy bagged 834 runs.

Sheikh Jamal thought they could fight back with two more quick wickets, but Afif and Mosaddek Hossain's 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket killed the game off in Abahani's favour. Mosaddek departed keeping his team 23 runs away from victory but Afif did his job and took Abahani to victory.

Earlier, Sheikh Jamal posted 282/7 after their 50 overs thanks to useful contributions from each of the middle and lower-order batters. But it was Nurul Hasan Sohan who starred with an unbeaten 89 runs to his name. This was his fourth fifty in the Super League phase of the tournament.

Taibur Rahman scored a slow but steady 53 while Parvez Rasool and Ziaur Rahman played useful cameos for Sheikh Jamal.