Aakash Chopra backs Farooqi and Rashid to deliver the goods against India in Asia Cup dead rubber

Tailender Naseem Shah fired successive sixes in the final over to help Pakistan register a stunning win over Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Asia Cup 2022. Thanks to Naseem's batting heroics in the final over, Babar Azam-led Pakistan side has entered the final of the continental cup. Pakistan's thrilling win over Mohammad Nabi & Co. also confirmed India's premature exit from the Asia Cup. The defending champions have bowed out from the continental tournament in the Super 4 phase.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will play their final game of the Asia Cup 2022. The record-time winners will meet Afghanistan in their final fixture of the continental tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Speaking ahead of India's meeting with Afghanistan, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has backed two bowlers to deliver the goods against the Rohit-led side at Dubai. Despite setting a low target for Pakistan, Rashid Khan & Co. almost pulled off a major upset in their previous encounter.

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi will trouble the world-class batting unit of the Men In Blue. "I feel Farooqi and Rashid will together pick up three or more wickets. Farooqi is bowling well and we have troubles against the left-arm pacers in any case. We don't play them well," Chopra said.

The former Indian opener also asserted that Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh will pick up four or more wickets against Afghanistan. "I am saying that because I feel Deepak will play and you should play him as well. You might rest Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) but if there's grass on this pitch, what is the point?," Chopra added. After losing successive games to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Team India will have to beat Afghanistan to avoid finishing last in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.