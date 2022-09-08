Aakash Chopra backs Farooqi and Rashid to deliver the goods against India in Asia Cup dead rubber

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 03:27 pm

Related News

Aakash Chopra backs Farooqi and Rashid to deliver the goods against India in Asia Cup dead rubber

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi will trouble the world-class batting unit of the Men In Blue.

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 03:27 pm
Aakash Chopra backs Farooqi and Rashid to deliver the goods against India in Asia Cup dead rubber

Tailender Naseem Shah fired successive sixes in the final over to help Pakistan register a stunning win over Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Asia Cup 2022. Thanks to Naseem's batting heroics in the final over, Babar Azam-led Pakistan side has entered the final of the continental cup. Pakistan's thrilling win over Mohammad Nabi & Co. also confirmed India's premature exit from the Asia Cup. The defending champions have bowed out from the continental tournament in the Super 4 phase.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will play their final game of the Asia Cup 2022. The record-time winners will meet Afghanistan in their final fixture of the continental tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Speaking ahead of India's meeting with Afghanistan, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has backed two bowlers to deliver the goods against the Rohit-led side at Dubai. Despite setting a low target for Pakistan, Rashid Khan & Co. almost pulled off a major upset in their previous encounter.

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi will trouble the world-class batting unit of the Men In Blue. "I feel Farooqi and Rashid will together pick up three or more wickets. Farooqi is bowling well and we have troubles against the left-arm pacers in any case. We don't play them well," Chopra said.

The former Indian opener also asserted that Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh will pick up four or more wickets against Afghanistan. "I am saying that because I feel Deepak will play and you should play him as well. You might rest Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) but if there's grass on this pitch, what is the point?," Chopra added. After losing successive games to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Team India will have to beat Afghanistan to avoid finishing last in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / rashid khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

9h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

7h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

7h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

8h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

8h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'