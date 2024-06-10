6th Bangabandhu National Fencing Competition concludes with colorful closing ceremony

The Bangabandhu 6th National Fencing Tournament-2024 concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka's Mirpur on Sunday (9 June).

The five-day event, organised by the Bangladesh Fencing Federation, took place from 5-9 June.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Special guests of the event included Bangladesh Olympic Association's DG Brigadier General (Retired) Shams A Khan, DIG of Bangladesh Police Md Moniruzzaman, Prime Minister's former Press Secretary AKM Shameem Chowdhuri, and former Director General of the Department of Passports, valiant freedom fighter Abdul Mabud, PPM.

The Bangladesh Navy emerged as the tournament champions, while Bangladesh Ansar VDP secured the first runner-up position and Border Guard Bangladesh claimed the second runner-up spot. Additionally, six more teams won medals.

In his address, chief guest Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam urged everyone to bring glory to the nation by being inspired by the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He hoped that fencing would achieve success both domestically and internationally, reflecting Bangladesh's progress under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's DG Brigadier General (Retired) Shams A Khan assured attendees of his full support for the development of fencing in Bangladesh.

At that time, Prime Minister's former Press Secretary AKM Shameem Chowdhuri stressed the importance of expanding indoor games in the country.

Bangladesh Police DIG Mohammad Moniruzzaman thanked the organisers for promoting fencing at home and abroad.

Speaking at the function, Bangladesh Fencing Federation's President Shoeb Chowdhury called for support to construct infrastructure for a Fencing Academy

He said, "The economic successes in Bangladesh driven by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, would extend to the global sports arena."

He asserted that no one could stop the advancement of fencing in Bangladesh, echoing Bangabandhu's sentiment that no one could suppress the Bengali people.

Bangladesh Fencing Federation's General Secretary Selim Omrao Khan, in his introductory speech, called for greater patronage of indoor games.

Bangladesh Fencing Federation's President Shoeb Chowdhury presided over the concluding ceremony of the tournament.

At the end of the program, the chief guest handed over the champion and runners-up trophies.

A total of 30 teams and 186 fencers participated in the tournament.