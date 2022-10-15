6th Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament ended

The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the "6th Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament-2022" was held at the Golf Garden of Army Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday.

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate.

Among others, Bangladesh Army Adjutant General and Army Golf Club President Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman, Anwar Group Chairman Manwar Hossain, Army Golf Club Tournament Committee Chairman Brig Gen Shah-Noor Jilani (retd), Chief Executive Officer Brig Syed Ahmed Ali (Retd), Army Golf Club Director (Sports and Facilities) and Member Secretary Lt Col Md Ghulam Manzoor Siddiqui and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The four-day tournament, which began on Wednesday, was held in five categories for amateur golfers. The categories are Senior, Junior, Regular, Ladies and Veteran. A total of 716 players participated in the tournament. Among them are several foreign players.

Lt Col Golam Mortuza became the overall champion in the tournament. Veteran Winner Hayatuzzaman Khan, Senior Winner Col AKM Nazrul Islam (retd), Lady Winner Kulsoom Farid and Junior Winner Master SM Samir Hussain were also awarded.