6th Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament ended

Sports

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

6th Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament ended

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
6th Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament ended

The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the "6th Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament-2022" was held at the Golf Garden of Army Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday.

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate.

Among others, Bangladesh Army Adjutant General and Army Golf Club President Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman, Anwar Group Chairman Manwar Hossain, Army Golf Club Tournament Committee Chairman Brig Gen Shah-Noor Jilani (retd), Chief Executive Officer Brig Syed Ahmed Ali (Retd), Army Golf Club Director (Sports and Facilities) and Member Secretary Lt Col Md Ghulam Manzoor Siddiqui and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The four-day tournament, which began on Wednesday, was held in five categories for amateur golfers. The categories are Senior, Junior, Regular, Ladies and Veteran. A total of 716 players participated in the tournament. Among them are several foreign players.

Lt Col Golam Mortuza became the overall champion in the tournament. Veteran Winner Hayatuzzaman Khan, Senior Winner Col AKM Nazrul Islam (retd), Lady Winner Kulsoom Farid and Junior Winner Master SM Samir Hussain were also awarded.

Anwar Steel-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament / Captain Cup Golf Tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

7h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

10h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

5h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

1h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

3h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

23h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back