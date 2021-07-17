6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: Needing 35, batsman hits six sixes in final over to win match, celebrations video goes viral

17 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:44 pm



One such classic moment took place on Thursday during a club cricket match in Ireland when Northern Irish club Cregagh faced Ballymena.




Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

There are some moments that fans always hope to see whenever they watch a game of cricket. A bowler taking a hat-trick, a batsman scoring a double hundred, a batsman hitting six sixes in an over, a bowler picking up a 10-wicket haul. While these moments come few and far, but they always thrill fans of the game.

One such classic moment took place on Thursday during a club cricket match in Ireland when Northern Irish club Cregagh faced Ballymena.

In the final over, Ballymena needed 35 overs to win and it looked like it will be an easy win for Cregagh. But John Glass took the center stage and smashed six sixes in the final six balls to help his team to a memorable win.

The stand-in skipper Glass was batting on 51 in the final over, and with his explosive show, he finished unbeaten on 87 as his side chased down the total.

He was named the Man of the Match.

But there was more cause for celebration in the Glass household after his older brother Sam had completed a hat-trick in the first innings to finish with three wickets for five runs.

 

Cricket

