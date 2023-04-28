500 ODI wins for Pakistan as Fakhar ton helps defeat New Zealand in first match

Sports

AFP
28 April, 2023, 01:50 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 02:00 am

Related News

500 ODI wins for Pakistan as Fakhar ton helps defeat New Zealand in first match

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

AFP
28 April, 2023, 01:50 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 02:00 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a splendid century to anchor Pakistan's five-wicket win against New Zealand in the first one-day international in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The left-hander smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 made off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred as Pakistan chased down a target of 289 in 48.3 overs.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also made a century, scoring a brilliant 115-ball 113 while opener Will Young hit 86 to guide New Zealand to a challenging total of 288-7 in their 50 overs.

It was Zaman who carried the day for the home team, bringing Pakistan within 34 runs of victory before being finally caught off a miscued shot.

Imam-ul-Haq (60 off 65 balls) and Zaman put on 124 for the first wicket by the 22nd over, negating New Zealand's attack on a flat Pindi stadium pitch.

Once Haq, who hit five boundaries and a six in his 15th ODI fifty, was removed leg-before by spinner Ish Sodhi, Pakistan were carried further towards the target by a 90-run stand between Zaman and skipper Babar Azam.

Azam fell one short of a half-century when he edged pacer Adam Milne behind the stumps to Tom Latham. He hit three fours and a six off 46 balls.

Pakistan stuttered when Shan Masood fell for a miserable 12-ball one and Agha Salman for seven but Mohammad Rizwan ensured the opportunity was not wasted by hitting the winning boundary during his 34-ball 42 not out.

The victory was Pakistan's 500th in 949 ODIs.

"This was a team effort, we wanted to start well," said Azam. "The credit belongs to the fast bowlers for the way we restricted them in the end and then Fakhar played a solid match-winning knock."

New Zealand skipper Latham rued his team's inability to get an early breakthrough.

"I think the score we got was about par," said Latham. "Daryl played a superb innings but we couldn't make inroads when Pakistan batted."

Earlier, Mitchell smashed his highest ODI score to anchor New Zealand's innings after they were sent in to bat.

Mitchell, who hit 11 fours and a six, added 102 for the second wicket with opener Young who played an attractive 78-ball knock.

Mitchell finally holed out to deep mid-wicket off fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 47th over, improving on his previous best of 100 not out against Bangladesh in 2021.

Young hit eight boundaries and two sixes before being caught off spinner Shadab Khan at long-off.

Mitchell, dropped on 23 by Salman off his own bowling, then boosted New Zealand's innings with a solid stand of 72 with Latham (20).

But against some tight bowling, the visitors managed just 66 in the last ten overs.

Mark Chapman, who starred for New Zealand in the preceding five-match Twenty20 series which ended 2-2, was bowled by pacer Haris Rauf after scoring 15.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah had figures of 2-29, Shaheen 2-63 and Rauf 2-65.

The remaining matches are in Rawalpindi on Saturday and in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

16h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

14h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

18h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

8h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

7h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

9h | TBS Stories
Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan