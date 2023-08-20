44 trophies and counting, Messi becomes most decorated footballer in history

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak with the MLS side to seven games.

As a result, Messi officially became the most decorated footballer in history with 44 major trophies won so far.

Messi overtook his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves, who won 43 trophies in his senior football career.

Trophy number 4⃣4⃣ of Lionel Messi's career, surpassing Dani Alves' record at the top level! ✨



🏆x1 @LeaguesCup 🆕

🏆x12 League

🏆x4 UCL

🏆x7 Copa del Rey

🏆x9 Domestic Super Cup

🏆x3 UEFA Super Cup

🏆x3 Club World Cup

🏆x1 World Cup🇦🇷

🏆x1 Copa America🇦🇷

Messi was also won two individual awards, "Best Player" and "Top Scorer" of the tournament.

Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Leo Messi's @LeaguesCup:

- Seven games

- Ten goals

- One assist

- Champion

- Best Player

- Top Scorer



Nashville's Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.

In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy.

Messi's overjoyed teammates lifted the Argentine in the air as ecstatic Miami co-owner David Beckham raised his arms above his head in triumph.