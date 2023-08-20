44 trophies and counting, Messi becomes most decorated footballer in history

Sports

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 11:05 am

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak with the MLS side to seven games.

As a result, Messi officially became the most decorated footballer in history with 44 major trophies won so far.

Messi overtook his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves, who won 43 trophies in his senior football career.

Messi was also won two individual awards, "Best Player" and "Top Scorer" of the tournament. 

Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Nashville's Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.

In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy.

Messi's overjoyed teammates lifted the Argentine in the air as ecstatic Miami co-owner David Beckham raised his arms above his head in triumph.

