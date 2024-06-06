43-year-old Nsubuga creates history on World Cup debut

Riazat Ali Shah was named the Player of the Match after Uganda's maiden victory in the T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on Thursday but it was Frank Nsubuga who really set the tone by registering astonishing bowling figures of 4-2-4-2.

The 43-year-old off-spinner, the oldest player in the ongoing T20 World Cup, made his international debut for East and Central Africa in the 1997 ICC Trophy which was eventually won by Bangladesh.

He has been a key figure in Ugandan cricket since their introduction and after waiting for as many as 27 years, Nsubuga finally lived his dream of representing his country in a World Cup.

It was his bowling performance, not his age, that grabbed the eyeballs. Two for four by Nsubuga is now the most economical four-over spell in the history of the T20 World Cup.

He broke the record of Anrich Nortje, who gave away just seven runs in his four overs against Sri Lanka in New York just days ago.

His economy rate of 4.71 is the lowest in T20I history and no bowler has bowled more maidens than him in this format (17).