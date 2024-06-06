43-year-old Nsubuga creates history on World Cup debut

Sports

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:31 pm

Related News

43-year-old Nsubuga creates history on World Cup debut

The 43-year-old off-spinner, the oldest player in the ongoing T20 World Cup, made his international debut for East and Central Africa in the 1997 ICC Trophy which was eventually won by Bangladesh.

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:31 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Riazat Ali Shah was named the Player of the Match after Uganda's maiden victory in the T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on Thursday but it was Frank Nsubuga who really set the tone by registering astonishing bowling figures of 4-2-4-2.

The 43-year-old off-spinner, the oldest player in the ongoing T20 World Cup, made his international debut for East and Central Africa in the 1997 ICC Trophy which was eventually won by Bangladesh. 

He has been a key figure in Ugandan cricket since their introduction and after waiting for as many as 27 years, Nsubuga finally lived his dream of representing his country in a World Cup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was his bowling performance, not his age, that grabbed the eyeballs. Two for four by Nsubuga is now the most economical four-over spell in the history of the T20 World Cup. 

He broke the record of Anrich Nortje, who gave away just seven runs in his four overs against Sri Lanka in New York just days ago.

His economy rate of 4.71 is the lowest in T20I history and no bowler has bowled more maidens than him in this format (17).

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Uganda cricket team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

10m | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget in brief

Budget in brief

25m | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

30m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

2h | Videos