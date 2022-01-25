4-1-5-3: Nahidul registers most economical spell in BPL's history

Sports

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 08:37 pm

In the 8th match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal, Comilla's powerplay specialist Nahidul Islam registered an astonishing bowling figure of 4-1-5-3. This is the most economical four-over bowling spell in the history of the tournament. 

Nahidul started off with a wicket-maiden by dismissing Shykat Ali in the last ball of the team's and his very first over. The off-spinner picked up the all-important scalp of the Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan. 

Nahidul returned in the 10th over to bowl his last over and sent back Chris Gayle. He finished his spell of four overs with three wickets giving away only five runs. 

Nahidul was adjudged the player of the match in Comilla's first match as well. In that match, the off-spinner returned two for 20.

Cricket

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / Comilla Victorians / Nahidul islam

