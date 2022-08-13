With 34 titles in the 21st century, La Liga now have more Uefa titles than every other league combined

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 03:40 pm

Related News

With 34 titles in the 21st century, La Liga now have more Uefa titles than every other league combined

Of the 22 Champions League finals played this century, there have been 10 Spanish successes, while 11 of the past 22 Europa League or Uefa Cup finals were also won by teams from Spain. This has meant that 16 of the 22 Uefa Super Cups held this century have featured at least one Spanish side, with 13 victories.

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 03:40 pm
With 34 titles in the 21st century, La Liga now have more Uefa titles than every other league combined

Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema earned Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 Uefa Super Cup, meaning another European trophy has been brought back to Spanish soil.

Overall, LaLiga Santander sides have lifted 34 of the 67 major Uefa trophies of the 21st century, meaning they've won more than every other league combined. Of the 22 Champions League finals played this century, there have been 10 Spanish successes, while 11 of the past 22 Europa League or Uefa Cup finals were also won by teams from Spain. This has meant that 16 of the 22 Uefa Super Cups held this century have featured at least one Spanish side, with 13 victories.

This week's Uefa Super Cup was the 67th major Uefa trophy put up for grabs in the 21st century, after 21 previous editions of the Uefa Super Cup, 22 completed Champions League campaigns, 22 Europa League or Uefa Cup finals and one edition of the Europa Conference League. Of these 67 major Uefa titles, LaLiga Santander clubs have won 34 of them, while the next closest league is the Premier League with 21 fewer European trophies in this time, as English sides have claimed 13 this century. Then, six were won by Italian clubs, six by German clubs, three by Portuguese clubs, three by Russian clubs, one by Ukrainian clubs and one by Dutch clubs.

The 34 Spanish triumphs on the continent have been achieved by six different institutions. Real Madrid have the most with 11, followed by FC Barcelona with seven, Sevilla FC with seven, Atlético de Madrid with six, Valencia CF with two and Villarreal CF with one. Three other Spanish clubs have reached Uefa finals in this time too, namely Deportivo Alavés, RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club.

This century of Uefa competition truly has been dominated by Spanish football and the first Uefa trophy of this campaign has already been won by a LaLiga Santander club. Now, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF will embark on more European adventures in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League this season.

Football

real madrid / uefa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

4h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

7h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

22m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

5h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

5h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system