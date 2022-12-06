26 different players used - Brazil set World Cup record during South Korea thrashing

06 December, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 08:26 am

26 different players used - Brazil set World Cup record during South Korea thrashing

Brazil have now extended the record for most players used at finals.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea at the 2022 World Cup on Monday night saw them extend a pretty impressive record.

The introduction of third-choice goalkeeper Weverton for Alisson in the final 10 minutes means that the Selecao have become the first side in World Cup history to use 26 different players at a single finals.

This is the first edition of the tournament that has allowed the use of as many players, seeing an increase from the previous limit of 23.

Brazil boss Tite opted to make near-wholesale changes for what was essentially a dead rubber game against Cameroon on matchday three of the group stage, bringing in several players on the fringes of his squad.

After opting to start backup goalkeeper Ederson last time out, Palmeiras stopper Weverton became the final member of Brazil's 26-player contingent to take to the pitch this winter.

Brazil have now extended the record for most players used at finals.

The previous holders were the Netherlands, who used their 23rd player in their third-place play-off win over the Selecao back in 2014, bringing on Michel Vorm in the final minute to complete the set.

Tite's men will be hoping to create more history in 2022 after advancing to the quarter-finals. They will face Croatia on Friday, and could take on bitter rivals Argentina in the semi-finals next week.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Brazil Football Team

