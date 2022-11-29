24 years apart, Abedzadeh and Reyna set to relive family history in Iran vs USA clash

Nearly eight months ago, when the draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was made, Iran vs the USA was one of the standout fixtures of the group stage, evoking memories of their politically charged match in Lyon's Stade de Gerland in 1998, which the Iranians won 2-1.

The United States were led by their talismanic midfielder Claudio Reyna, while Ahmad Reza Abdedzadeh was the leader of Team Melli in goal.

Both players will closely monitor the selections of head coaches of Iran and the USA at Al Thumama Stadium, as a unique bit of family history may recur. The two proud fathers could see their sons facing off against each other, just as they did in France 24 years ago.

There is no way that Giovanni Reyna and Amir Abedzadeh, would have no recollection of that historic evening in Lyon.

Giovanni Alejandro Reyna He is the son of Claudio Reyna, a 49-year-old American international legend, and a participant in four World Cups (from 1990 to 2002). He was born in Sunderland (England), where his father was playing at the time and, like him, he has enough quality to remain in European football. Gio, 20, plays for Borussia Dortmund.

The Iranian goalkeeper on the other hand, who is the son of Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, had just turned five, having been born in Tehran where his father plied his trade at local powerhouse Esteghlal.

Reyna, at age 20, is one of the youngest players in the current US squad. He made his FIFA World Cup debut in the scoreless draw against England, coming on as a substitute for the final seven minutes.

Abedzadeh, who is nine years older than Reyna, was Team Melli's starting goalkeeper for the entirety of the qualifiers campaign under Dragan Skokic, but he was replaced by Alireza Beiranvand after Carlos Queiroz returned to the helm in September. An injury to Beiranvand in the opening FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B encounter against England saw Queiroz opt to bring on Hossein Hosseini after 20 minutes, but with six goals conceded by the Esteghlal goalkeeper in 70 minutes of action, Queiroz could well be tempted to give Abedzadeh the nod in an emotional clash for the man playing in Portugal's Ponferradina.

That June 21, 1998, at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, was nothing like the duel this Tuesday at the Al Thumama stadium in Qatar, where controversy has not been lacking. It was the first time that they met on a playing field undermined by a political conflict that had started 20 years earlier.

Since it was known in the draw that they had been paired in the same group, start the preparations for the match. Away from the grass. In the offices, and in the political rooms, where soccer so often gets entangled. The photo of the 22 footballers together before the initial whistle portrayed the climate of harmony and peace. The Americans went to greet the Iranian players and they presented them with a flower.

It was a bigger event in Iran than in the United States, where football lacks roots despite the fact that the 1994 World Cup had been played in its cities. And it was a major event also afterward.

Earlier in the tournament, Group D's encounter between France and Denmark saw the latter's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel represent his country against the side that featured Marcus Thuram 24 years after Peter Schmeichel had lined up for Denmark against France, incidentally also at Stade Gerland, the host venue for Iran v USA. However, Marcus' father, Lilian Thuram had missed out on that game in 1998, meaning the father-son face-off could only happen once in Qatar 2022.