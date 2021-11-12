22nd Asian Archery Championship begins tomorrow

Sports

BSS
12 November, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 11:13 pm

Related News

22nd Asian Archery Championship begins tomorrow

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary-General Syed Shahed Reza is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 11 am.

BSS
12 November, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 11:13 pm
22nd Asian Archery Championship begins tomorrow

Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship begins tomorrow (Saturday) at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary-General Syed Shahed Reza is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 11 am.

Tournament sponsor City Group's director and Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) 1st vice president Mohammad Hasan and World Archery Federation's Secretary General Tommy Rene Josephine Dielen will be there as the special guests.

BAF president Lieutenant General (retd.) Mohammad Mainul Islam will preside over the opening ceremony.

The high profile Asian championship, sponsored by City Group, the sponsoring partner of BAF for improvement of the game with the slogan of "Teer Go for Gold".

A total of 187 archers and officials of from sixteen countries will take part in the week-long meet which will be contested in ten events.

The events are recurve men's team event, recurve men's singles, recurve women's team event, recurve women's singles and recurve mixed team events, compound men's team event, compound men's singles, compound women's team event, compound women's singles, and compound women's team event.

Others

Archery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1d | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

2d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

2d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10