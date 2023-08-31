220-230 would have given us a better chance: Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 11:19 pm

Related News

220-230 would have given us a better chance: Shakib

Shakib admitted that there were nerves before the start of the game as a lot of players were playing the Asia Cup for the first time.

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 11:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sri Lanka notched up their 11th straight ODI win as they beat Bangladesh comfortably by five wickets in Pallekele in their first match in the 2023 Asia Cup. Shakib Al Hasan's decision to bat first on a tricky wicket was not backed up by the Bangladesh batters. Najmul Hossain Shanto (89) scored more than half of Bangladesh's runs and a lacklustre performance from the rest saw the visitors getting bundled out for a mere 164.

Bangladesh went into the game as clear favourites since Sri Lanka lost four key bowlers to injuries. But the inexperienced Lankan bowlers had the better of Bangladesh. Bangladesh, though, missed the service of Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal but they had enough experience in the batting line-up.

Shakib, who was one of Matheesha Pathirana's four victims, failed with the bat again. He admitted that he had to take more responsibility in the absence of important top-order players and said a total of 220-230 could have given Bangladesh a chance to fight. 

"It wasn't a 300 wicket. 220-230 would've given us more chances. We didn't bat well as a unit. We have to regroup as we have another important game in a couple of days," Shakib told broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar after the match. 

Defending a low total, Bangladesh put a lot of pressure on Sri Lanka especially with the new ball. Shakib broke the game open twice but there were not enough runs on the board.

Shakib admitted that there were nerves before the start of the game as a lot of players were playing the Asia Cup for the first time.

"We needed a couple more wickets when they were 3 down for 30 [43]. We picked up wickets but didn't have enough on the board. There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. A lot of guys are playing in the Asia Cup for the first time. They've been playing good cricket that's why they're in the dressing room," he said.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans