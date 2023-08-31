220-230 would have given us a better chance: Shakib

Sri Lanka notched up their 11th straight ODI win as they beat Bangladesh comfortably by five wickets in Pallekele in their first match in the 2023 Asia Cup. Shakib Al Hasan's decision to bat first on a tricky wicket was not backed up by the Bangladesh batters. Najmul Hossain Shanto (89) scored more than half of Bangladesh's runs and a lacklustre performance from the rest saw the visitors getting bundled out for a mere 164.

Bangladesh went into the game as clear favourites since Sri Lanka lost four key bowlers to injuries. But the inexperienced Lankan bowlers had the better of Bangladesh. Bangladesh, though, missed the service of Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal but they had enough experience in the batting line-up.

Shakib, who was one of Matheesha Pathirana's four victims, failed with the bat again. He admitted that he had to take more responsibility in the absence of important top-order players and said a total of 220-230 could have given Bangladesh a chance to fight.

"It wasn't a 300 wicket. 220-230 would've given us more chances. We didn't bat well as a unit. We have to regroup as we have another important game in a couple of days," Shakib told broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar after the match.

Defending a low total, Bangladesh put a lot of pressure on Sri Lanka especially with the new ball. Shakib broke the game open twice but there were not enough runs on the board.

Shakib admitted that there were nerves before the start of the game as a lot of players were playing the Asia Cup for the first time.

"We needed a couple more wickets when they were 3 down for 30 [43]. We picked up wickets but didn't have enough on the board. There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. A lot of guys are playing in the Asia Cup for the first time. They've been playing good cricket that's why they're in the dressing room," he said.