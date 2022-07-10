21 Grand Slams and going strong for Djokovic as he wins Wimbledon

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

21 Grand Slams and going strong for Djokovic as he wins Wimbledon

The Serb has also equalled Pete Sampras's tally of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
21 Grand Slams and going strong for Djokovic as he wins Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won a fourth-successive Wimbledon title, seventh overall, and a 21st Grand Slam as he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the Men's Singles final on Sunday.

This is Djokovic's first Grand Slam title win in 2022; Spain's Rafael Nadal had won the Australian Open and French Open titles.

The Serb has also equalled Pete Sampras's tally of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Djokovic is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors.

More to follow…

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

How to refrigerate meat the right way

3h | Magazine
How to make Kalabhuna

How to make Kalabhuna

4h | Magazine
Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1d | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

13h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

13h | Videos
Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

13h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south