21 Grand Slams and going strong for Djokovic as he wins Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won a fourth-successive Wimbledon title, seventh overall, and a 21st Grand Slam as he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the Men's Singles final on Sunday.

This is Djokovic's first Grand Slam title win in 2022; Spain's Rafael Nadal had won the Australian Open and French Open titles.

The Serb has also equalled Pete Sampras's tally of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Djokovic is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors.

More to follow…