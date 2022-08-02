20 Under 20: Prantik Nawrose Nabil - Bangladesh’s future star at the crease, in front of the microphone

'Well-spoken, mature and elegant' are words that easily describe Bangladesh's U-19 batter Prantik Nawrose Nabil. The left-handed top-order batter has certainly excited Bangladesh cricket fans with his thoughts on cricket in a few video interviews he's done so far.

Having a good head on your shoulders is essential to becoming a successful cricketer, and is one of the primary reasons he is on our list.

Nabil, who is currently training in Shakib Al Hasan's Masco Cricket Academy, is trying to work on his game and get back in the national setup's fold.

After a disappointing U-19 World Cup campaign, Nabil is now having to go back to the drawing board in a bid to take his game to a level where the selectors will take note.

"Right now, I have deactivated all forms of social media and am trying to keep myself distraction-free, so that I can focus only on my cricket and nothing else," Nabil said to The Business Standard.

Growing up in Khulna, Nabil explains that he was always interested in reading books and that is the only thing he likes to do now when he's not busy honing his craft.

"I've always been interested in reading books and in the English language. I feel English is a gateway to learning more and better about the world and is a massive asset to have."

The 18-year-old southpaw has a unique take on the struggles he had to face when he decided to take cricket seriously at the age of eight.

"I was watching the 2011 World Cup and I got emotional and cried when Bangladesh lost their opening match against India. That gave me this burning desire that one day I will help Bangladesh win the World Cup. And that's when I started to take cricket seriously."

The struggles of a player who comes from a difficult background are usually celebrated and spoken about. But there are different sets of challenges for a player that comes from a financial background that is better than most.

"Look at Tamim Iqbal Bhai for instance. The adjustments he or I have had to make to go to different cricket camps and training and live away from the comfort of our families is a challenge and a struggle that doesn't get spoken about enough," Nabil explained.

It's exactly this sort of thinking that makes us feel that Nabil will go a long way in international cricket.

He may not be close to making the national team at the moment, but he has already played two U-19 World Cups and if he can perform well domestically, the possibilities for him are endless.

He's 18 now and has the best years ahead of him, and with cricket being such a mental game, players with big mental fortitude and thinkers of the game are almost sure to go far.