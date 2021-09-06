2-year-old boy runs into the field during football match, mother chases him

Both the photo and the clip went viral on Twitter. It was shared on other social media platforms as well. 

Photo: Twitter.
Photo: Twitter.

A video went viral a few days ago where a mother chases her son onto the football field during a pro-league match. It was a match between FC Cincinnati and Orlando city where a 2-year-old toddler named Zaydek Carpenter ran straight into the field.

It was really funny to watch. But the situation got funnier when his mother, Morgan Tucker, started chasing him and picked him up to go back to the stands. She slipped on the field while catching him.

The whole story was caught on camera and posted on Twitter by the page called 'Major League Soccer.' The caption said, "We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day."

A photojournalist named Sam Greene shared the photo as well. 

Both the photo and the clip went viral on Twitter. It was shared on other social media platforms as well. 

The local news organization also confirmed that the mother-son duo had enjoyed the match, despite what took place earlier. 

The hilarious moment caught the attention of the whole internet. In the comments section, netizens reacted to the video. A user joked, "Toddlers! The fastest humans on earth. If you haven't had one of these 2seconds of public fame, or should I say 'shame,' are you a parent?!"

Another user added, "She was doing great! but why did mom use a slide tackle from behind. Yellow Card."

