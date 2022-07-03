1st T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies called off

The first T20I of the two-match series between Bangladesh and the West Indies have been called off. The rain started at 5 pm local time and 20 minutes were lost due to that. The cut-off time for a five-over game was 5.18 pm and the umpires decided to call the match off although the sun was shining brightly.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh started off pretty well against the West Indies but too many wickets did not let the visitors put a big total on the board.

Opener Munim Shahriar was caught behind off Akeal Hosein in the first over of the match. Anamul Haque, in his comeback game, struck three boundaries before getting out leg-before on 16 off 10.

Bangladesh maintained a healthy run-rate and reached 46 for two at the end of the powerplay of five overs thanks to Shakib Al Hasan's big hitting. Litton Das couldn't get going at all and his miseries came to an end as he misread a slower short ball from Romario Shepherd and was caught at midwicket. Litton scored nine off 14.

Shakib was severe on Hayden Walsh Jr. in his first over but the leg-spinner had the last laugh as he got the prized wicket of the southpaw. With the help of two fours and as many sixes, Shakib played a breezy knock of 29 off 15.

Rain stopped play when Bangladesh were 60 for four in the 8th over. Bangladesh lost a cluster of wickets after the resumption of play. Nurul Hasan played a crucial cameo towards the end as he hit a couple of sixes off Odean Smith to help Bangladesh cross the 100-run mark. He made 25 off 16. Bangladesh were 105 for eight after 13 overs when rain stopped play again.